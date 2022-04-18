Stephen Curry Stars In Latest Teaser For Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Stephen Curry stepped off of the NBA court and in front of the camera to star in the latest teaser for Jordan Peele’s anticipated film, Nope. In the new ad, which aired on television during the NBA playoffs, the All-Star recreates a scene from the upcoming movie.

Sharpening his basketball skills in an empty barn, Curry follows the ball as it rolls outside of the structure, placing him in front of a dark shadow. He then pulls the hood of his hoodie over his head, utters “nope,” and the promotional clip ends.

Stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun find themselves in similarly suspenseful circumstances in the film’s official trailer. Released in February, the preview features Palmer and Kaluuya on a desert horse farm where bright, sunny skies are taken over by dark clouds and a mysterious force that impacts animal and human behavior.

“I wrote NOPE with Daniel in mind for the role – a humble man destined for an epic and otherworldly confrontation,” Peele said to Empire. “Daniel’s craft is on a different level, but it’s his warmth that grounds audiences even during points of absolute madness. You may be watching a nightmare, but when he’s on screen, at least you’ve got your brother with you, and that’s all you need.”

Nope also co-stars Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea. The movie is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide on July 22, 2022.

Watch Stephen Curry star in the latest teaser for Nope above and check out the first official trailer below.