Who Are Steph Curry’s Top 5 Emcees For His “Championship Playlist”?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Much like most Hip-Hop fans, Steph Curry has his list of top five emcees. During a conversation with VIBE, Curry participated in a bit of Hip-Hop 50 fun when asked about creating a remix of Asher Roth’s “I Love College” at Davidson, as seen in his upcoming documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated. From there, the superstar was asked about his music taste and which top five emcees would be included on his “perfect championship-winning playlist.”

“Wow, this is [tough], but I have to go with Lupe Fiasco to [start],” he began, as he started listing off his next three rappers. “Then, we got [Andre] 3000, Drake, JAY-Z.” Before rounding his list, he decided in the age-old debate between Biggie and 2Pac, eventually settling on the latter. “Oh, what’s that, four? Between Pac and Big, I had to go — I had to go with Pac on that one, for sure.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Baby-Faced Assassin” spoke about his time at Davidson college and thriving through adversary to become a four-time NBA champion ahead of his film’s release. Curry, 35, talked about creating the documentary to inspire the next generation of creatives, regardless of profession.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Golden State Warriors won 109-100. Pennington/Getty Images

“Working with my team at Unanimous, working with Apple, A24, Ryan Coogler, Peter Nicks, the entire team, we all kind of came together and knew that this was a way for us to inspire people, not just in sports, not just in basketball, but in life,” the NBA 3-point record holder said.

“And we had an experience in terms of what made me a big part of what made me who I am today as an athlete, as a person, and those formative years that I had at Davidson and to kind of dive deep into that part of my story.” As he continued, the Golden State Warriors leader disclosed how essential it was to show himself “doing the work” throughout his journey.

“It was an interesting time knowing once I committed to doing the work and going and going back in time,” the businessman said. “We had the three-point record, we had the championship that happened, and it all kind of came together at the right time in the sense of, again, diving into those experiences of going through the failures and coming into my own identity and finding out how to just stick to a process and believe in myself and have confidence that the results will follow.”

Stephen Curry: Underrated is set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday (July 21).