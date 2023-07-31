Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Kim Kardashian “Prostitute” Tweet

Last week, Stephen A. Smith asked Twitter users if Kim Kardashian was a prostitute and Kris Jenner was a pimp. The 55-year-old sports personality has apologized for his comments after receiving backlash.

The First Take host discussed Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with Ray J during the Friday (July 28) episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. He discussed Candace Owens’ clip from September 2022 where she spoke about the “I Hit It First” artist claiming that Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, arranged for the recorded coitus to take place and the mother of four was fully aware.

Smith, in a now-deleted tweet, promoted the episode with a post which read “Is Kim Kardashian a ‘prostitute’? Is Kris Jenner a ‘pimp?'” He followed up that tweet with a link to his episode and another post with the following copy: “Candace Owens seems to think that to be the case, at least.”

Candace Owens seems to think that to be the case, at least https://t.co/JRNrTIG3TR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue. https://t.co/PYYAen6mPZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley came to Kim Kardashian’s aid, quoting the tweet and writing “Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic.” Stephen A. Smith recognized the error of his ways and responded to Beverley before deleting the tweet.

“Clerical error bro,” Smith wrote. “You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. [Thanks] for checking that issue.” It’s worth noting that the promoted episode is still available. In it, he seems to agree with Candace Owens’ thoughts. His sister and episode guest, Carmen, echoed his sentiments.

