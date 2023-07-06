Stephen A. Smith Has “Beef” With Billionaire Michael Rubin Over White Party Snub

Stephen A. Smith attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Stephen A. Smith is apparently upset that he didn’t receive an invite to Michael Rubin’s star-studded Independence Day affair in the Hamptons earlier this week. The renowned sports pundit aired his grievances over the snub during a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube, reeling off the list of athletes, entertainers, and celebrity figures who were in attendance at the all-white themed party.

“I got a little beef with my man, Michael Rubin,” the veteran ESPN personality began. “You know, there was this little shindig in the Hamptons, a star-studded event in the Hamptons. I’m seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z there. I’m seeing J.Lo there… I mean the list goes on and on. I see… I see the outfit on Kim [Kardashian]… I see the fellas there.

He then proceeded to list some of the athletes he saw in attendance. “Micah Parsons, James Harden was there. Joel Embiid was there. Jayson Tatum was there. Tobias Harris was there. You know, Tom Brady was there,” he said. “Michael Rubin, I got no invite man. It’s a’ight though. Thought I was your homie. Now you act like you don’t even know me.”

We got a little beef for the White Party snub @michaelrubin! pic.twitter.com/U9bknYwsRs — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 6, 2023

Smith also commented on the women that were present at the event, alluding to their attractiveness and lavish outfits worn for the occasion. “I understand, Michael Rubin. I understand, alright? Looked like a good time. I don’t know who looked the greatest,” he continued. “No one ever looks better than Beyoncé to me, just so you know. But J.Lo is right there. Kim Kardashian is right there. You got to give credit where credit is due.”

He then questioned how sports personality Taylor Rooks received an invite instead of him, suggesting that the reporter’s physical features played a part in her being welcomed to the party. “You know, I heard Taylor Rooks was there,” Smith noted. “She in this industry, she’s in the sports industry. How Taylor Rooks get invited but I don’t get an invite? Well, we know the answer as to why, is that I don’t look like Taylor Rooks.”

In an attempt to clarify his comment, the Queens native remarked that Rooks has a “bright future in the industry” as a show of respect for her journalistic skill.

Stephen A. Smith visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 18, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Michael Rubin’s latest Fourth of July party was the third consecutive year he’d thrown the event, which included performances from Usher and Ne-Yo, as well as DJ sets from rappers Travis Scott and Jack Harlow. In addition to the aforementioned names, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Druski, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, and more were also at the celebration, which further cemented Rubin’s position as one of the more popular and Hip-Hop-friendly billionaires of today.

The Fanatics CEO’s holiday party was also compared against that of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s annual all-white themed bashes have become culturally defining dating back more than two decades. While some joked that Rubin’s event had surpassed Diddy’s in terms of celebrity and fanfare, others contended that the tenured impresario remains the king of Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons and has yet to be usurped.