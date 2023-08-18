Stephen A. Smith Addresses Shannon Sharpe Joining ‘First Take’ Rumors

Stephen A. Smith says Shannon Sharpe hasn’t joined First Take – yet. Amid reports from the New York Post that the former NFL player inked a contract with ESPN, Stephen A. has spoken out. The pundit hit Twitter on Thursday (Aug. 17) to speak about his potential new debate partner. Smith stated that while he would love Sharpe to join the family, more work must be done.

“I just read some reports that just came out, and those reports have Shannon Sharpe coming to First Take. I have a smile on my face, a beautiful smile on my face because we all know that it’s something that I want; it’s something that I cleared,” he said. “I respect Shannon, I like him, and I think he’s a tremendous asset to the show, my day job, First Take.”

Smith stated that he’s “confident” that he will bring Sharpe to the popular sports show, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“It’ll be great to have him. Here’s the issue, we don’t. Sorry, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet. I’m still confident it will happen. I still believe it will happen. I think it needs to happen. And I have no doubt that I’m going to exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”

Shannon Sharpe announced he would leave Undisputed in June 2023.

New York Post reported that Sharpe and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement, which will also see the NFL legend’s podcast Club Shay Shay also leaving the network, closing off a nearly seven-year stint under Fox Sports and its subsidiary.