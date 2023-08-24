Stephen A. Smith Confirms Shannon Sharpe Will Join ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith disclosed that Shannon Sharpe will officially join First Take. During Thursday’s (Aug. 24) episode, Smith kicked off the show with his announcement, speaking sternly to his viewers.

Beginning Sept. 4, 2023, Smith stated that Shannon would join him in debates twice a week. “Official this morning, Mr. Shannon Sharpe will be joining the crew,” the opinionated pundit began. “He will debut Monday, Sept. 4. He will be on here every Monday and Tuesday with yours truly. To my brother Shannon Sharpe, first of all, thank you for joining the show. Secondly, condolences in advance. You’re not used to getting beat down.”

The set schedule consisting of Mondays and Tuesdays likely plays off of the three-time Super Bowl champion’s ties to the NFL. Mondays will give the pair ample content to work with after Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football. Tuesdays will continue the debate while speaking about Monday Night Football as well.

The breaking news arrives a week after Smith debunked early reports that Sharpe inked a deal with ESPN. The pundit hit Twitter on Thursday (Aug. 17) to discuss his then-potential new debate partner. Smith stated that he would love Sharpe to join the family, but more work needed to be done to make it happen.

“I just read some reports that just came out, and those reports have Shannon Sharpe coming to First Take. I have a smile on my face, a beautiful smile on my face because we all know that it’s something that I want; it’s something that I cleared,” he said. “I respect Shannon, I like him, and I think he’s a tremendous asset to the show, my day job, First Take.”

“It’ll be great to have him. Here’s the issue, we don’t. Sorry, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet. I’m still confident it will happen. I still believe it will happen. I think it needs to happen. And I have no doubt that I’m going to exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”