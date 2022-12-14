Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss Dead At 40

Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss has passed away by suicide at age 40. The news of Boss’ death was first announced via TMZ and later confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Mrs. Boss shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The widow continued to express her grief while noting her late husband’s contributions to the world and impact during his life. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Boss acknowledged. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Us dancer Allison Holker and US DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss attends the Teen Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles, California, on August 12, 2018. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

She concluded her statement by adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss came to prominence during his time as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and would later compete on Star Search, finishing as a runner-up. In 2008, he appeared on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance, coming in second once again. The DJ would later return to the show as a series All-Star and served as a judge upon the show’s return earlier this year.

A native of Montgomery, AL, Boss’ profile rose after joining The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. First making recurring appearances as a guest DJ, he later joined the crew full-time and was appointed co-executive producer of the show in 2020. He has also appeared in numerous film and television shows, including Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Bones, Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In. His most recent role was in the 2022 Disney+ release The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and their three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss.