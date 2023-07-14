Stephen Jackson Is Confused By Jalen Green’s Viral Humping Video

Stephen Jackson offered his thoughts on Jalen Green’s viral humping video. On a recent episode of Way Up With Angela Yee, the former NBA star was asked about the old footage showing a teenaged Green thrusting between one of his teammate’s legs, mimicking intercourse. Jackson was visibly disgruntled and confused by the clip and claimed that this behavior didn’t occur when he attended basketball camps as a teenager.

“Jalen Green and all of that, what was that? I’ve been to many basketball camps in my life, many of ’em, with all my brothers I grew up with — humping each other was never an option,” he says panning the room, which also featured Maino.

“Showing my [friends] what I’m working with was never an option. Showing my [friends] my hip thrust was not an option after basketball practice. Picking my [friend] up and ramming them against the wall is not an option. That doesn’t build team camaraderie; that’s never a thought; how does that come into play? I’m just saying — it’s a different time.”

The outspoken vet previously called out another NBA player for his troubling behavior. In May 2023, Jackson voiced his disappointment in Ja Moran on the I Am Athlete podcast for getting caught with another gun on Instagram Live.

Stephen Jackson speaks on Jalen Green’s viral video. pic.twitter.com/9xP90kzHmS — Episodes (@episodesent) July 12, 2023

“I was one guy that actually went to bat for him because I’ve been a guy who thrown a lot of money at a young age and made a mistake,” he said. “All the people like me that was taking up for him that said it was a mistake, (that) he’s a young kid, we can’t go to bat for him this time. This was the dumbest thing he could’ve done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed.”

Following Ja’s first gun controversy, the NBA champion defended Morant’s right to own a firearm. He also stated that his actions were due to the player being young and influenced by folks in his camp.

“The only thing I would tell Ja: have the people around you that care about you and care about your job the way you care about it,” he said at the time. “Don’t have people around you that care about your job because they care about what you gon’ do for them.”

“Have the people around you that care about your job enough that they don’t want you to lose it. They don’t want to put you in a position to lose your job and everything you worked for. That’s the people that you need to have around you. Understand this Ja, don’t let nobody make you feel like the world is over. You made a mistake, bro!”