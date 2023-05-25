Stephen “tWitch” Boss Autopsy Revealed, No Signs Of Drugs Or Alcohol

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ official autopsy has been released. The document revealed no signs of drug use or alcohol when he died by suicide in December 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported. The outlet disclosed that a previous autopsy on Boss determined that a self-inflicted headshot wound caused his death.

Boss, 40, was found dead in a motel room late last year. In a statement shared with PEOPLE during his passing, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen’s wife, relayed the news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Mrs. Boss expressed. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

In early May 2023, Allison opened up to the same outlet about her husband’s passing for the first time. “No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know,” she said. “He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on May 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Mrs. Boss shed some light on her Move with Kindness Foundation, a campaign she founded to support mental health initiatives. She continued speaking about her desire to aid those suffering silently in honor of her husband and her “new purpose.”

“We always hear, ‘Reach out to the strongest people,’ and I believe in that. But I also want the messaging to be that if you’re feeling low or depressed, it’s okay to lean on someone else,” she says. “Trust that people are still going to see you as that light even in your darkest moments.”

“If I’m honest, when this happened, I was confused with what my new purpose was going to be. Then, I spoke to my friend, Andy Grammer, and I expressed to him, ‘How am I going to still live out what I know is my purpose, love, and joy, and has always been my family’s purpose?’ He said, ‘Allison, it’s still your purpose. It looks a bit different now — and it’s a little more depth-filled.’ I’ll never forget that conversation because I feel like I knew it inside of me, but hearing it from a friend that I still have that purpose is helping me move forward as well.”

Along with his wife, Stephen “tWitch” Boss is survived by their three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.