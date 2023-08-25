Stevan Ridley Shares Footage Of Footrace That Injured Kevin Hart: Watch

Kevin Hart is wheelchair-bound this week after racing former NFL player Stevan Ridley. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has now shared footage of the race, poking fun at the comedian.

The Instagram videos, shared on Friday (Aug. 25), show the two racing in the middle of the street. The first video saw the Super Bowl champion defeating the 44-year-old actor by a significant margin. Evidently, they raced twice, as there was liquid on the ground in the second video that wasn’t seen in the first.

In their second race, Hart was able to keep up in the first half before slowing down where the liquid was and taking another loss. Ridley shared a slowed-down version of their race in the third clip, where the Soul Plane actor can be seen mouthing “Oh sh*t.” Check out the footage below.

“@kevinhart4real Gotcha?? Got whooo?!” Stevan Ridley wrote in the post’s caption. Multiple current and former NFL players — namely James Conner, Dont’a Hightower, Torrey Smith, and Chandler Jones. — jumped into the comments to laugh at the footage. “Ya form look good!!” Conner said with laughing emojis. “Lol them knees to chest!!” Hightower wrote. “Man got hurt running slow as sh*t! I’m weak” Smith wrote.

It wasn’t completely a laughing matter for Hart, who reportedly tore his lower abdomen and “abductors” due to the intense race. He shared an Instagram video on Wednesday (Aug. 23) to explain how the race came about.

“This debate was based off who’s faster,” Hart said. “Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back. Very good guy. [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s**t. […] I can’t walk.”

“What are we competing for at this age?” he added. “What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can’t walk. All because I wanted to get the title of ‘the fastest ni**a at the BBQ.’ What was I thinking, son?” Check out the father of four’s video below.