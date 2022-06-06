Steve Harvey Speaks On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan’s Breakup

Over the weekend, rumors spread that actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up. Her bonus dad, Steve Harvey, might have confirmed it on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I heard about it and I wish them well, you know. I’m team Lori, 1000 percent,” the Kings of Comedy veteran said Monday (June 6) in regards to how he feels following the split. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Harvey, who’s been married to his wife, Marjorie, since 2007, went on to mention that it’s hard to have a successful relationship in the spotlight. “And like I tell everybody, things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace…be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

The Family Feud host continued, “He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know. So, I mean, it’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. Her Daddy done survived major, major [breakups]! I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor with it (laughs). I got to start learning from my children, get out early! ‘Fore it cost you something. I waited way too late.”

He continued his joke, saying “I got to figure this out. I’ma have to start breaking up on IG because this going to court is costly!”

Lori seemingly confirmed the breakup rumors when she deleted all of her posts with the Creed III actor from Instagram. Shortly after, Harvey attended a baby shower for beauty and fashion entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crawley. Jordan also stepped out for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif.

According to an eyewitness that attended the same game as MBJ, “Michael B. Jordan went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn’t do much cheering. He wasn’t his usual excited self tonight.”

The vibrant couple sparked dating rumors back in 2020 after photos of them began to surface online. The two decided to go full-on official in early 2021, with nonstop Instagram posts, “baecations,” and holidays spent together. The lovers seemed like the perfect match and fans often considered them to be “couple goals.”

In the January 2022 cover story with POPSUGAR, Harvey shared the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship with the Hollywood heartthrob and credited her parents as the example.

“Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” the 25-year-old said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

