Steve Harvey And Wife Marjorie Shut Down Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey attended Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday (Aug. 27), where he took time out of his speaking engagement to address rumors about his marriage.

The seasoned comedian and TV host shut down rumors that his wife of 16 years cheated on him with their personal chef and bodyguard.

In a TikTok video from the event, Harvey can be seen and heard kicking off his introduction with, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine.”

As the crowd bursted in applause, he continued, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Marjorie also responded on Instagram with an article about “being lied about.”

“This is the website https://mattmcmillenministries.com/how-to-handle-being-lied-about/,” she wrote. “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required.”

She added, “I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

The viral cheating allegations surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) this week with no basis. However, many X users began drawing a parallel from a three-month old interview with Tasha K and Marjorie’s ex-husband, Jimmy Townsend, to the rumors.

Users alleged that the gossip blogger may have had something to do with the start of the cheating allegations, as Townsend allegedly “exposed” Marjorie on Unwine With Tasha K, and speaks of her in his new book Snakes in The Garden.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey married in 2007 after meeting in 1990.

After saying, “I Do,” Steve adopted three children from Marjorie’s previous relationships: daughters Lori and Morgan and a son, Jason. Steve also has children from previous marriages, including two sons, Wynton and Broderick, and twin daughters, Brandi and Karli.

A few years after tying the knot, The Harvey’s spoke about their relationship with PEOPLE in 2012.

“I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected,” he said at the time.

Marjorie added, “We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.’ Now, we’re Mom and Dad to everybody.”

The couple are also grandparents to seven grandchildren.