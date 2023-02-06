Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” During 2023 GRAMMYs

Steve Lacy and Thundercat took to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 2023 Grammy Awards, performing the former’s chart-topping single, “Bad Habits.”

The newly anointed Grammy award-winner swayed in place, strumming his glitter-red guitar while donning his popular facemask. The arena’s lights glowed with a purple-pink hue, shining down on the superstar commanding the arena and belting out the lyrics to the track’s first verse and hook.

“What you, ooh, uh, what you do?/Made a move, could’ve made a move,” the guitarist sang. “If I knew I’d be with you/Is it too late to pursue? I bite my tongue, it’s a bad habit/Kinda mad that I didn’t take a stab at it/Thought you were too good for me, my dear/Never gave me time of day, my dear/It’s okay, things happen for/Reasons that I think are sure.”

Steve Lacy performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier in the evening, Steve won his first GRAMMY award at the 2023 event, snagging the Best Progressive R&B Album Award for his 2022 breakthrough record, Gemini Rights. The multi-instrumentalist won big in the category over Tank and the Bangas, Terrace Martin, Moonchild, and Cory Henry.

“Bad Habit” was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at this year’s event.

His second studio LP debuted as his first in the top 10 of Billboard’s Top 100, peaking at No.7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. “Bad Habits,” the LP’s second single, managed to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, occupying the coveted spot for three weeks — a personal best for the Compton native.