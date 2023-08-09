Steve Lacy Never Felt The Need To “Come Out” About His Sexuality: “It’s Silly”

Although some have labeled singer Steve Lacy as “bisexual,” the multi-faceted musician has never “really come out” about his sexuality. In a recent cover story with Variety, the “Bad Habits” singer opened up about why he’s never publicly revealed his sexual preference, as he finds it “silly.”

The Internet’s guitarist also added that a vague remark that he made in 2017 about his sexuality brought a heap of unwanted attention his way.

“But I didn’t really come out,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t try to — it just kinda happened. I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually. I think it’s silly. I never felt like I needed to come out.”

Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Conversations surrounding Lacy’s sexuality sparked six years ago during a Tumblr chat with his fans. When asked if the 25-year-old was open to dating men, he responded, “Sure, why not.” He also received backlash for not being interested in dating “other Black men,” as he sees them as his “brothers.”

Since then, the media ran with the idea that Lacy is “bisexual,” although he’s never confirmed nor denied it.

To get a better understanding of the Grammy winner‘s love life, fans have to listen to his music. In 2022 his album Gemini Rights debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, boasting the No. 1 hit single “Bad Habit.” The latter, in fact, was about his ex-boyfriend. He also included lyrics throughout the LP where he speaks on his boyfriend’s “deep throat” and “heavy d*ck.”

Steve Lacy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

“I never care to speak for anyone else, because I think all of our experiences are so different from each other,” he said about representing the queer community. “I guess I have a selfish perspective of myself in the world, and I’m just expressing myself. I’m not necessarily doing things for other people to feel good about themselves.”

Lacy also revealed that he’s working on his next album, which will be “completely new.”

“I feel free,” he said. “All the other sh*t happened. I went No. 1. I got the Grammy. I played at the Grammys — Beyoncé stood up. What more could I ask for?” He added that he’s also not interested in recreating another “Bad Habit” record.

“It’s still me, but… it’s way different.”

Check out Steve Lacy’s full cover story with Variety here.