Steve Lacy Storms Off Stage After Fan Throws A Camera At Him

Steve Lacy canceled his show at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans after a fan hit him with a camera.

During his Give You the World Tour stop on Monday night (Oct. 24), the Soul Train award-nominated artist paused the show mid-song to address the crowd. In a video that has gone viral, The Internet’s breakout star can be seen cautioning the crowd to stop throwing items on stage.

After being hit in the waist with an object, the bassist offered a stern warning. “Yo, don’t throw no sh*t on the f**king stage, please!”

The singer then asked a concert-goer in the front row to hand him their camera before proceeding to shatter the camera on stage.

Another video of the incident shows the camera in question being thrown at the singer before he takes matters into his own hands. Lacy exited the stage after his brief fit of rage, alerting his fans that the show was over: “Yeah, that’s it. Peace.”

Elsewhere, 2022 has been the year of celebration for the 24-year-old guitarist. His hit single, “Bad Habit,” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early October, after climbing up the accredited chart for months.

“Bad Habit” is a fan-favorite from his Gemini Rights LP and also hit No.1 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and U.S. Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. Gemini Rights was released on July 15 and ran at just ten songs. The LP included guest appearances from Foushee and his fellow The Internet bandmate, Matt Martians.

Steve Lacy has yet to address the shattered camera incident.