Steve And Marjorie Harvey Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Steve and Marjorie Harvey, as 2023 marks 16 years of marriage for the pair.

The couple shared romantic reels on social media, giving fans and followers a glimpse of their intimate weekend.

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life,” shared Marjorie, adding the red heart emoji to her Instagram caption. “ICU”, the chart-topping R&B love song by Coco Jones, is used to soundtrack the clip.

“Still going strong,” wrote the Family Feud host, sharing the same video on his own platform.

Stylist Elly Karamoh shared details on the fashion-forward ensembles worn by the high-profile couple, explaining the inspiration behind the Lake Como, Italy vacation looks via social media.

“My styling direction was just remain true to the italian code which is so sophisticated with so much heritage, while still remaining modern and cool,” clarified the caption.

The King Of Comedy wore custom Alta Sartoria Dolce and Gabbana, styled and directed by Karamoh in Abu Dhabi and designed by the Dolce house designer. The full look included a silky white top and pants by Loewe and custom Saint Laurent boots. Mrs. Harvey’s white gown and feather-trimmed robe were also by Saint Laurent.

The comedian discussed the difficulty in maintaining a successful relationship in the spotlight after he and Marjorie’s daughter, Lori Harvey, endured a public breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan.

“And like I tell everybody, things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace…be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he explained. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”