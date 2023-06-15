Steve-O Says Raekwon Yanked Him Up Over Ol’ Dirty Bastard Disrespect

Steve-O confessed that he and Raekwon are still beefing to this day. The cause of the rift was a stunt Steve pulled in 2006 during an Ol’ Dirty Bastard tribute at Rock The Bells Festival.

On Tuesday (June 13), the stuntman, 49, took to Facebook to share a video of himself reflecting on the incident, which was when he got completely nude onstage during Wu-Tang Clan’s tribute to the late rapper. To add fuel to the fire, ODB’s mother, Cherry Jones, was present at the scene.

Steve-O stated he met Jones before hijacking the mic and introducing himself to the festival crowd. After getting naked, he jerked his penis back and forth, then performed a backflip. Despite the rest of the group ignoring him to perform ODB’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” Raekwon cut the music to address the incident.

The Chef grabbed Steve-O by the neck and dragged him to the front of the stage and stated, “I didn’t appreciate that, and I’m gonna tell you right now. You gonna apologize or I’m gonna knock you out in front of all these people. I’m not playing, straight up. That was disrespectful. I’m ready to f**k you up so you better apologize right now, and I’m going to chill, straight up.”

The Jackass alum did apologize to the group and Jones. He later admitted, “After that, I was allowed to go, and security told us that I really should go because I was definitely not safe. Of course, I was totally humiliated by the experience, and ever since then, I’ve done everything I can to express that I meant no disrespect.”

Steve-O insists that Method Man and RZA understood why he did what he did, but Raekwon still refuses to speak to him. “Raekwon is not interested in talking to me about it,” he claimed. “If I ever do get the chance to meet Raekwon, I hope that we can be cool. But if he makes me apologize again, I absolutely will very quickly, and Wu-Tang forever.”

Watch Raekwon address the ordeal himself during a VladTV interview below.