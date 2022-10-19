Stevie Wonder Sings Ari Lennox’s Praises, Asks About Her Love Life

Stevie Wonder has given Ari Lennox her roses, as the music icon recently complimented the songtress’ talents as a vocalist and her infectious personality. During her own interview on KJLH (102.3 FM), Lennox was pleasantly surprised by Wonder, who crashed the sit-down to bestow the Shea Butter Baby creator with his coveted cosign.

“I just want to let you know that I love your voice, incredible,” the soul legend told Ari. “I like the energy, I like the innuendos [laughs], all that.” After graciously accepting his kind words, the Dreamville Records artist was asked by Wonder if she has any ideas with whom she’ll jump over the broom with when the time comes.

Ari Lennox performs at A Hot Summer Night In L.A at Crypto.com Arena on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Interscope

“Can I ask you a question?” he inquired. “So who are you gonna marry?” A bit taken aback by the ask, Lennox responded with the admission that her dating life hasn’t been as productive as one may think.

“Oh, I don’t know, it’s been hell out here,” she acknowledged. “It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Continuing to broach the topic of the Washington, D.C. native’s romantic dealings, Wonder then followed up by asking, “Who are you in love with?“ Lennox responded by sending a shoutout to her beloved canines. “Oh my goodness… my dogs.”

Quite the charmer, the 72-year-old then seemingly took the opportunity to playfully flirt with the stunning crooner. “Oh, your dogs? Am I your dog? Wassup dog!” Wonder retorted while imitating a barking pooch. This portion of the exchange between the two generational talents was one viewers highlighted on social media, with a number of commenters finding humor in Wonder’s quips.

In September, Lennox released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Age/Sex/Location. The album peaked at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and produced the hit single “Pressure,” which became her first solo record to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 to date.

Watch Ari Lennox’s KJLH (102.3 FM) interview below.