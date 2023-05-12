“Still D.R.E.” Has The Greatest Hip-Hop Beat Of All Time, Says Spotify’s RapCaviar

Dr. Dre attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

In honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, Spotify has established a list sure to cause conversation. The multimedia platform has ranked the 50 best Hip-Hop beats of all time through its RapCaviar playlist. The complete list includes tracks crossing generations, regions, and styles throughout Hip-Hop’s history.

At the top of the “Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time” list is “Still D.R.E.,” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The 1999 track was the lead single from the producer’s second studio album, 2001. The Aftermath Entertainment CEO and the Doggystyle rapper reappear on the list at No. 11 for their collaborative “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” from Dr. Dre’s The Chronic which recently returned to streaming.

Hip-Hop turns 50 years old this year! To celebrate, we did the impossible and ranked the top 50 BEATS of all time. Let us know how we did ? pic.twitter.com/eFOOYlPMmE — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) May 11, 2023

Following Dr. Dre, the following Hip-Hop beats landed in the top 10 spots: “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott, “SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott, “Still Trippin’” by Mike Jones, “It’s All About The Benjamins (Remix)” by Puff Daddy & The Family, “POWER” by Kanye West, and “A Milli” by Lil Wayne, “Who Shot Ya?” by Biggie Smalls, “Grindin’” by Clipse, and “Shook Ones, Pt. II” by Mobb Deep.

Kicking off the list at no. 50 is Chief Keef and Lil Reese’s “I Don’t Like.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Spotify’s RapCaviar released RapCaviar Presents, a Hulu documentary exploring some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of Hip-Hop artists who rule the charts and influence pop culture. The six-part project is directed by Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett.

“We’re really proud of this docuseries,” Creative Director & Head of Urban Music at Spotify and Executive Producer of RapCaviar Presents Carl Chery expressed in a statement. “As a storytelling medium that is rooted in the spirit of traditional journalism – most of the episodes chronicle an artist’s journey in parallel with topics that relate to society and hip-hop culture at large.”

Listen to Spotify RapCaviar’s playlist for the Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time ranking below.