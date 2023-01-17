Storm Reid and “Super Sweet” Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

The new year has already brought us a few new couples within just weeks, as actress Storm Reid has made things official with Shedeur Sanders.

The Euphoria actress, 19, and the college athlete, 20, made their public debut together walking the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of Reid’s new film, Missing.

The pair held hands as they strolled the red carpet, Reid in a stunning, feather-adorned gown and Sanders in a Gucci suit.

Storm Reid and Shakur Sanders attend the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f “Missing” at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“He’s super sweet, super talented,” Reid said of Sanders while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the screening. “I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.”

Sanders — the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and former JSU coach Deion Sanders — recently decided to remove himself from Jackson State, following his father to Colorado to play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Almost five months before going public, Reid shared several snaps of herself attending Sanders’ Jackson State season-opening game in Miami versus Florida A&M. The pair are captured together in the locker room in one pic.

As for Reid, the scene star is gearing up for the release of the aformentioned new film, Missing, co-starring Nia Long as the teen’s mother who goes missing while on vacation with a new beau.

Tthe film’s synopsis describes the flick — hitting theaters Jan. 20 — as a “roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.”