Cam’ron And Styles P Are Not Beefing, Alright?

(L-R) Cam'ron of Dipset and Styles P of The Lox attend Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City.

Listen up! Cam’ron and Styles P are not beefing. Forget about that random kick you saw from this week’s Verzuz event. What kick? You know. That audience recorded, “oh sh*t moment” that happened as Dipset and The LOX faced off inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. You know, those viral clips where Harlem’s Killa Cam is seen kicking his Yonkers bred opponent mid-performance as he lounges in a beach chair? Yes, that one. Anyway, all of that is behind them. Apparently, what you saw happen on the celebratory stage is not what you think.

On Friday evening (Aug. 6), the hip-hop veterans came together for an Instagram Live stream from one of P’s Juices for Life locations in New York City to explain what really went down. “I had a long a** week, man. My right hip hurts and my green outfit got fu**ed up!” starts Style P minutes after starting the broadcast. “It wasn’t a regular, regular [outfit]. That was Rag & Bone; it didn’t cost a lot. But, you know, it wasn’t drippy, but I was feeling good about it. It was Rag & Bone!”

He limped a little bit and began explaining how he was on the plane and in pain, talking about how Cam kicked him with a fresh pair of Gucci sneakers. “My brother kicked me, man! He kicked me hard.” Shortly after, Cam’ron slid into the camera’s frame to tell his side of the story.

“No, what happed was…He tried to rip my whole pants leg off,” said Killa as P tried to explain how he was trying to sit on the chair. “Look, I appreciate my drip! That sh*t was a thousand dollar [and] he was trying to rip the whole pants leg off! I didn’t know what was going on!”

Turns out the two had an earlier plan of pulling their competitive energy inspiration from some World Wrestling Federation character faves. “I thought we was in Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage mode, B!” exclaimed Cam as Styles P agreed about their original idea of getting “50% chippy” without “Frank Stares” and physical punches. “I thought we were going [flexes muscles like Hogan] ‘Oh, yeah! Brother! Oh, yeah!'”

The longtime friends—yes, they go back 25 years—ended the video by letting everyone (and every promoter of their upcoming joint tour) know: there is nothing but love between them. Their relationship started in the ’90s days and has lasted since the days of Avirex jackets.

“Everybody out there, we will never beef. And if we did beef, you will never see it because we love each other and it will be [addressed] as men,” Styles P and Cam’ron said candidly to the camera. “We had a great time, we had a ball doing it. It [Verzuz] was a beautiful night!..But bigger than that, we are Black entrepreneurs. Please do not get it twisted. Promoters, do not get scared, don’t worry about it. We said we would give you the show of your lifetime and we did!”

Watch the brother in hip-hop address the rumors and keep it real about the true meaning of competition between friends.