Styles P Reflects On His Late Daughter On World Mental Health Day

Rapper Styles P has been open about the impact of losing his daughter, Tai Styles, who died by suicide in 2015. According to Styles, the death of his daughter, who reportedly had struggles with her mental health, has prompted him to seek more understanding regarding the trials and tribulations that people within that community endure daily.

“I’ve lost a daughter to suicide,” The LOX member told The Message‘s Ebro Darden on Monday (Oct. 10) aka World Mental Health Day. “And thinking about mental health, I probably look at it different from most people. She didn’t have signs. Didn’t see it, didn’t know. She never had no attempts, no anything. Most people don’t know how other people feel.”

He added, “Really, at the end of the day, even mental health specialists, even the experts, a lot of people don’t go around asking people how they feel or expressing how they feel. And with understanding that, like you said, I’m pretty sure most mental health experts have to go through some sort of specific training or class to keep their mind state intact.”

Today in honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay , I sat down with @stylesp & filmmaker @hezuesr to talk about mental health and helping get kids off the street through their @sicfilmschool.



The 47-year-old also spoke on the habit of comparison possibly playing a part in many people’s lack of attention to their mental health during the conversation, which also included director Hezeus R, Styles’ partner in the S.I.C. Film School.

“I think the average individual doesn’t look at their own life, what they’re going through. And measure it on their own scale without comparing it to someone else, and how they feel, and what’s going on, and what they should do, what they should not do, and what makes them tick,” Styles offered. “A lot of us aren’t in touch with ourselves to even be mentally healthy,” offers Styles P.”

In the years following his daughter’s death, Styles P has become a fervent advocate for mental health, joining others in the Hip-Hop community to remove the stigma surrounding the label. In July 2015, weeks following Tai’s passing, the rapper shared a heartfelt message expressing his grief while paying her tribute.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.