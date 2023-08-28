Styles P Says He Preferred Donald Trump’s “Clear Racism” As President

Styles P speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Styles P has revealed that he felt more comfortable with Donald Trump as President of the United States than he felt during U.S. President Joe Biden’s current term.

The LOX member recently appeared on the Touré Show and shared his reasoning behind the polarizing take. In a clip of the sit-down that surfaced on Saturday (Aug. 26), Styles P told the host that he respected Trump’s seemingly “clear racism” as opposed to Biden and his administration’s perceived hidden agenda.

“I did prefer when Trump was in office over Biden, and I can tell you clearly why. Black people paid more attention to what was going on,” the Yonkers rep began. “We were in crisis now but — I’d rather have you tell me you don’t like me and know you don’t like me and you inform me than me have to guess it… I think the government been doing that for ages.”

Styles P attends WE tv Celebrates The Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for WE tv

Styles P continued, adding, “I’d rather deal with clear racism — just someone being who they are and letting you know where they come from.” The 48-year-old tempered any hinted support of Trump, saying he doesn’t back the former President “in any way” and that “the country sucked” during his previous term in the Oval Office.

In 2020, Styles P spoke on his feelings about the Donald Trump and the Democratic and Republican Parties, shunning both while calling for a complete overhaul of American politics. “I can see Trump’s racism. He’s blatant with it. I think I can see where he’s coming from,” he told AllHipHop at the time.

“I felt like the Reds (Republicans), they let you know, they on they conservative sh*t like, they with the rich white people way. And I think Hillary and the Blues (Democrats) tend to use Black people. They sit there and we don’t really look at the history of what they got. Bill Clinton’s locked up more people than slavery. I remember Hillary Clinton calling us ‘super predators.’”

Watch Styles P’s appearance on the Touré Show below.