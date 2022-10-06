Styles P Retires From Rap As A Solo Artist

Styles P is retiring from Hip-Hop as a solo act, announcing via Instagram that he’s calling it quits.

The artist, legally known as David R. Styles, explained that he has “become less spiritually healthy“ and is stepping away from his solo career to find a balance of self.

“I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years. Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate,” the Gangster and a Gentleman artist expressed.

“For one, I’m not that great at multi-tasking. It’s my drive that keeps me going, and that slack falls back on my family, business partners, and co-workers. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period (I think I gave y’all enough).”

Styles, 47, explained that his expiration date as a solo artist is late 2023. However, he did reassure The Lox’s fans that he would be rhyming with his brothers whenever they need him.

“I have two more solo projects for y’all, and then I’m out!!! I’ll be on deck for all things Lox music, shows, etc. So on the closeout, go get the last two albums because thats it for the solo career!!!!”

In addition to rapping, he also explained he would be stepping down as owner of Juices For Life.

“My main focus is trying to push Farmacy For Life to the next level. I’ve realized I slacked and never adequately traveled to the juices BK, Fordham, and barely go to the Tremont locations,” he confessed. “This isn’t fair to my partners, nor is it inspirational to the youth that are watching. It’s also not fair to myself to be honest with you. For that I apologize.”

“I believe, rather I know, the people are in good hands with my partners and brothers. They have the same passion and drive and care for the people as I do, so y’all good.”

He concluded his message to fans by doubling down on the importance of his mental health, making sure he’s his best self for those around him.

“I gotta figure out a better way to do it and not harm myself mentally or inconvenience others anymore. As far as any Juices For Life business goes, I will plug you with one of my partners, and the job will get done! The people need their health. Never forget, the message is always bigger than the messenger!!! So if you know the way, spread it. That is all that counts!!”

Styles P’s solo career began with 2002’s A Gangster and a Gentleman. His debut album arrived in July of that year through Ruff Ryders/Interscope Records. The LP featured his signature song, “Good Times,” which peaked at #22 on the Billboard 100.

A Gangster and a Gentleman included guest features from Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Angie Stone, Eve, Swizz Beatz, Pharoahe Monch, and more. P’s debut album was certified Gold by the RIAA in October 2002. The artist would go on to drop fourteen solo projects, with his latest being 2021’s Ghosting.