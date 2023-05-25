Styles P Insists Being Vegan Doesn’t “Automatically Make You Healthy”

David "Styles P" Styles attends the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 11, 2022 in New York City.

Styles P is challenging the notion that being vegan instantly makes you healthy.

The LOX emcee took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 23), to discuss veganism and whether or not the lifestyle makes you healthy by default.

The A Gangster and a Gentleman artist asserted that veganism only improves your life if done correctly. While he did understand using processed goods to begin the pro-vegetable lifestyle, he argued that people shouldn’t make processed food their crutch.

“With all due respect,” he began. “I must say being plant-based/vegan don’t automatically make you healthy.. and processed vegan food is also horrible for you.”

“Love is love, and stay alert—it’s levels. And I get starting out with the processed sh*t, but it can’t be part of your lifestyle forever. Just saying …. The processed flow ain’t it. I get using it for the transition, but it’s dangerous to live the rest of your life out eating that way!!!”

According to VegNews, Styles P moved to a meat-free diet in 2003. The rapper then adopted a plant-based regimen around 2014, detailing that meat intake “didn’t sit right” with him.

“I started as a vegetarian around 2003, and on Thanksgiving, I would break bread with my family and have a little turkey. Then, in 2013, the turkey I ate really affected me. It didn’t sit right, so I did a three-week cleanse and never went back. I became plant-based.

“I preach balance [for veganism]. It’s in the way you approach people (because) we are all flawed. Our job is to teach, (and) it’s in the way you ask. You say, ‘I care for you.’ Then, they get the message.”