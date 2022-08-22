Styles P Calls For ‘Verzuz’ Boycott, Urges Hip-Hop To Join Him

Styles P of The Lox performs onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Styles P is planning to boycott Verzuz if Triller fails to pay Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and he’s calling for his peers to follow him.

On Thursday (Aug. 18), Styles P shared how he felt about Swizz Beatz and Timbaland suing Triller for $28 million over missed payments. According to TMZ, Styles stated he stands with the duo for suing the company, especially if they violated an agreement.

“Hip-Hop has always had some funny sh*t in it, so I feel people should do what they said they would do,” the LOX member said. “You shake somebody’s hand, you sign a paper that says you’re gonna do a deal, and the deals right, there shouldn’t be any problems.”

He added he’ll boycott the Hip-Hop/R&B platform if Triller refuses to do right by the legendary producers.

“Hip-Hop people shouldn’t f**k with it if Swizz and Tim ain’t involved,” the emcee declared. “I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.”

Styles P’s opposition to Triller reaches the news cycle as Swizz Beatz and Timbaland take legal action against the company.

According to the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (Aug. 16), Triller failed to pay the producers according to the terms they originally agreed upon in January 2021 after the company acquired Verzuz. The duo also seeks $95,000 in interest, attorneys’ fees, and other costs on top of the initial $28M lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements” but have failed to honor their arrangement. Furthermore, the suit alleges the company “failed and refused to respond to plaintiffs’ written notice and demand for payment.”