Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Once Taped Up And Robbed In L.A.

Suge Knight’s incarceration hasn’t stopped the infamous rap mogul from making headlines, as an old interview has resurfaced in which Knight claims to have knowledge of Jay-Z once being bound, gagged, and robbed during a visit to L.A. The interview, which took place during an appearance by Knight on Last Call with Carson Daly in 2002, came a few years following Jay-Z’s 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who both defected from Knight’s Death Row Records in 1996 and 1998 respectively.

The clip begins with Knight addressing if there is any friction between himself and Jay-Z, which prompts Daly to ask Knight his thoughts on Hov’s music. While the notorious aggressor keeps things uncharacteristically respectful in his answer, noting that Jay-Z does his own thing, he also takes the opportunity to direct a veiled jab at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who apparently assured Jay-Z of his safety in L.A. due to their respective affiliations

“The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the west coast, you wrote a song for me, don’t worry ’bout nothing,’” Knight recalls. “Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged.” When Daly asks if he has any knowledge of the person responsible for the robbery, Suge, who admits to never having met Jay-Z at that time, responds by saying, “Who knows,” but is also sure to give Hov his flowers as an artist. “The thing about, I think Jay-Z’s a great guy because he’s great at what he do.”

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and receiving his third strike under California’s Three-strikes law. He is currently incarcerated at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, and will be eligible for parole in July 2037.