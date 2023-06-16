Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris’ Apology After Forced Kiss: “I Can Always Forgive Others”

Sukihana has accepted YK Osiris’ apology after the “BE MY GIRL” artist forced a kiss on her this past weekend.

The “Eating” rapper released a lengthy statement on the incident via her Instagram Stories early Friday (June 16) morning. After thanking those who defended her honor in the matter, Suki shared that YK Osiris apologized both “publicly and privately and I have chosen to accept his apology,” she wrote. “God always forgives me and I can always forgive others.”

She clarified that accepting his apology was not her way of “excusing” his behavior, but reflects on her choice to extend “grace to Osiris.”

“He is young,” she went on. “It is my prayer that this experience will cause him and others to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others. I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them.”

Suki then reiterated her desire to extend “the grace and forgiveness that I wanted to be given to me as I was discovering and defining myself on this very public and sometimes unforgiving entertainment platform.”

The incident took place at an event thrown by The Crew League in Atlanta. Within the viral footage, Osiris is seen grabbing her by the face and kissing her on the lips after she showed several signs of disinterest. After being accused of sexual assault by several viewers — and defended by Meek Mill –YK offered a public apology to the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries,” he wrote. “I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”