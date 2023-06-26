Sukihana Defends Freaky Fans At Concert After NSFW “Eating” Clip Goes Viral

Sukihana has responded to critics who took issue with the rapper allowing fans to imitate a sexual act on her at a recent show in Detroit while feeling uncomfortable with YK Osiris forcibly kissing her just weeks prior.

In the clip shared by the Florida rapper to Twitter Sunday (June 25), Suki is seen bending over on stage as two women proceed to lick the outside of her lace tights — imitating the act of anilingus — a clear reference to her viral hit, “Eating.”

Many took issue with the imagery, with one fan reminding the star of how much heat YK received for kissing her while fans are seemingly allowed to go even further.

“but we was just mad at YK… nvm,” wrote the observer, with Suki breaking down the difference with one word: “Consent” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Consent ? https://t.co/09AKN4vGJ3 — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) June 25, 2023

“It’s very simple. Idk why some people don’t get it,” agreed one fan, with another supporter adding, “It’s scary how many guys don’t know what consent means.”

Yet another fan echoed the sentiment with, “The way y’all under her tweet lack the knowledge of consent is absolutely asinine.”

Many viewers, however, still took issue with the move, with one tweeting, “Either way this is very trashy behavior sweetheart,” followed by a thumbs down emoji.

“LOL SHE THREW HOMIE UNDER THE BUS…im 100% sure that girl didnt even ask,” added another critic, with one more skeptic saying the fans’ gender made all the difference. “Man if that was a ni**a, he woulda got charged.”

Check out the NSFW clip below.

Detroit show pic.twitter.com/rV8TqBNBfF — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) June 25, 2023

YK Osiris came under fire two weeks prior for forcibly touching and kissing Suki at an event thrown by The Crew League in Atlanta, with many accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star. He apologized following the backlash.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries.”

Suki, who admitted to feeling uncomfortable with Osiris’ actions, later forgave the “Be My Girl” artist, sharing via Instagram, “It is my prayer that this experience will cause him and others to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others. I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them.”