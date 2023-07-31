Summer Walker Hints At Split From Lil Meech: “Can’t Do That Cheatin’ Stuff”

Summer Walker took to social media Monday to seemingly reveal her new single status.

While the Over It songstress didn’t outright declare a split from actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., posts she made in regards to cheating and “wishing him the best” have convinced fans that the couple called it quits.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, wish him the best,” she began with her first Instagram Stories post, followed up with a second that read, “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

The Atlanta singer also added a clip from her sit-down with Yung Miami on her Caresha Please podcast, where the two discussed people who continue to lie about their shady behavior, even after having been caught.

“You ever had a situation with somebody and be like, ‘ok baby…I caught you in some lies…cat’s out the bag, it’s cool, so moe thati know what you got going on, let’s just keep it 100 from here on out. Anything else you wanna tell me?’ ‘Nah’…then more sh*t pop out the bag, like, ‘ni**a, I just asked you! What are you doing?'”

After weeks of speculation, Meech confirmed his relationship with Walker in May of 2023. The “No Love” singer stepped up to defend her beau the following month when comedian Jess Hilarious called the BMF star “musty” and a “cheater” while guest co-hosting on The Breakfast Club.

“How I Stink But This Unstable Creature @jesshilarious_official In My DMs Trying To Get Chose? I See Why U Mad Now… This Is A Crazy World We Live In,” Meech responded first before Summer added, “That’s so sad. Thirsty a** girl must have caught amnesia .. worried about my dm’s and forgot about these.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

“Like you JUST missed being a ni**a by a chromosome lord forgive me but damn! You’d think being so ugly you’d try to be sweeter,” Walker went on. “Being ugly in & out isn’t a good combination & will NOT get you far in this industry.”

The couple made their first public appearance on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet, but have remained relatively quiet since. Meech has yet to publicly acknowledge the breakup rumors.