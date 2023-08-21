Summer Walker Clarifies She’s Not Dating Jeremih After Speculation

Over the weekend, Summer Walker found herself clearing up rumors that she’s dating R&B singer Jeremih. As both artists attended Cascade in Atlanta, the “Planez” crooner posted an Instagram Story of Walker practicing her roller skating.

The clip made its way to the blog site The Neighborhood Talk, and users immediately began speculating that the two may be dating — following Walker’s recent breakup with B.M.F star Lil Meech. However, the Still Over It singer made it clear that she and Jeremih are not an item.

“That man has never touched me and never will,” Walker wrote in the comment section. “No disrespect. He happened to be there while I was there. Celebs go skating, too. T.I., Tiny, Usher, and many more be at Cascade. Damn y’all make my a** itch. I can’t do nothing without y’all being in my business.”

Jeremih did not comment on the post.

The Grammy-nominated singer recently broke up with Lil Meech after hinting that he may have cheated on her. Earlier this month, the actor explained a video of him entering his “cousin’s” home, to which he clarified that he was “bringing in groceries.”

Following the viral clip captured from a Ring camera, Walker took to her Instagram with a series of posts.

“It’s just crazy how a ni**a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God [crying laughing emoji].”

A day before Meech was caught on camera, the mother of three seemingly hinted at a new relationship status. While the songstress didn’t blatantly say that she is done with Meech, she mentioned “cheating” and “wishing him the best” in an Instagram Story, alluding to a split.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, wish him the best,” she wrote in a series of posts referring to Lil’ Baby’s son’s mother. “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

Walker also added a clip from her interview on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast, where the two dished about liars and their behavior, even after getting caught.

“You ever had a situation with somebody and be like, ‘Okay baby… I caught you in some lies… cat’s out the bag, it’s cool, I know what you got going on, let’s just keep it 100 from here on out. Anything else you wanna tell me?’ ‘Nah.’ Then more sh*t pop out the bag, like, ‘Ni**a, I just asked you! What are you doing?” the Atlanta-native said.

Meech and Walker began dating earlier this year and made their first public appearance on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet. Meech hasn’t publicly addressed their breakup as of publication.