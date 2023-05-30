Summer Walker Talks GRAMMY Snubs: “I Feel Like I Got Played”

Summer Walker attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Summer Walker says she feels like she “got played” by The Recording Academy after failing to garner any Grammy nominations for her first two studio albums, Over It and Still Over It.

Last week, during a sit-down with Yung Miami on her Caresha Please podcast, the Atlanta native voiced her shock and disappointment over not receiving consideration in any of the R&B categories.

“Honestly, both albums, Over It and Still Over It, really did the numbers,” Walker said. “I don’t know. I feel like I got played. The numbers was there. The fans was there. When I pop out for a show, sold out every time.”

She then suggests she has reason to believe why she was snubbed, but notes that the reception and support of her fans and her mounting wealth tempers any concern with a lack of accolades. “I don’t f**king know why they played me,” she continued. “I do know why, but I ain’t gonna go into it. But it’s ok. The love is there, and the money is there. So it’s good.”

Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

The 27-year-old made waves in 2019 with her critically-acclaimed debut album Over It, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). More than two years later, the sultry songstress returned with her sophomore effort Still Over It, in 2021, which became her first album to debut atop the Billboard 200.

Walker may not have earned a Grammy nomination for her own work, but her appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar and Ghostface Killah on “Purple Hearts” helped Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at this year’s ceremony. She has also received several accolades such as Soul Train Music Awards for Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Over It, an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New R&B Artist, and a Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Female Artist.

Watch Summer Walker’s appearance on Caresha Please below.