Summer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A “White Or Gay Assistant” Following Backlash

Summer Walker performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Summer Walker had some words for people who took issue with her search for an assistant, specifically her preference that they be “white or gay” and willing to be paid $2,000 a month.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 5) to explain herself, beginning by addressing those who found her $2K/month rate inadequate.

“If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?,” she began.

“I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come over here once a week and smell my a**hole and leave. How do you know it’s not enough? Do you know the job description? Do you know the hours?”

The Still Over It artist went on to explain her thought process and current circumstances that she feels warrant the need for an assistant.

“I am on maternity leave, I’m not working. We have no shows, we have no club appearances, we have nowhere to go and nothing to do. I told somebody to come over here once a week to come take my f**king trash out, sh*t like that. Put some gas in my car, sh*t I don’t feel like doing. But that is not y’all business, I don’t have to explain that to you.”

As for the specific qualifications, the mother of one had no issue clearing the air. “And then to be talking about, ‘Why a white man and why a gay man?’ I’ve always hired Black people. Everybody that works for me is Black. If I wanna hire a white person, y’all sound like y’all discriminating, what’s the problem?”

Walker also wanted to avoid potential line-crossing by hiring a heterosexual male, but held nothing back as to why she didn’t want a Black person for this specific role.

“I want a gay man ’cause I don’t want nobody hitting on me and I wanted a white person, because honestly, you ni**as, y’all know how ni**as act. I’m honestly really tired, I’m really tired, but that’s a different f**king story.”

In the end, the soulful songstress revealed that she ended up hiring a Black man and raised the salary to $2,500 per month. “Bottom line, y’all need to go out and touch grass. Y’all don’t f**king know what you’re talking about, don’t know me from a f**king can of paint, and y’all out here writing think pieces in my DMs about sh*t that you have no clue about. I just blessed somebody, just got f**king $2,500-a-month to do f**king nothing, once a week.”