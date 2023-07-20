Summer Walker Shows Off Pole Skills After Giving Birth To Twins

Summer Walker has revisited the pole since giving birth to twin boys back in January.

The Pink Poles Studios in Atlanta and Walker both posted a clip on social media of the Still Over It singer twirling around a pole while wearing a bikini and stilettos as she danced to Beyoncé’s “Move.”

Before Walker became the Grammy-nominated artist she is, the mother-of-three worked as an exotic dancer in Atlanta. Back in 2020, the 27-year-old made an appreciation video to her fans where she thanked them for changing her life.

“Beyond Blessed. My whole life changed in a year & a half, like literally year ago I was scrubbing toilets and stripping,” she said in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “I’m now damn near financially free with a paid off house & car with out a care in the world, and it’s all cause of y’all so thank you.”

See her hit the pole below:

Walker announced that she’d given birth to twins as she brought in the New Year.

At the time, she praised her motherhood on Instagram for carrying two babies to full-term, but also credited her “spirit guides,” “elders” and “doula dad” Larry for hands-on support. The “No Love” crooner also shared the not-so-bright side of giving birth to twins, which included that one of her babies was breeched and that she almost blacked out while bringing the newborns into the world.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she captioned a video of her delivering the twins. “Just sharing to inspire other women, ’cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section (which, there’s nothing wrong with these, I just didn’t want it for myself). You can do it, this was my second home birth, all natural, seven hours, no tearing, and I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, godparents, birth team, my elders and the best dad doula ever, Larry lol.”

She added, “He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed, it wasn’t easy but it gets done. Both births I almost blacked out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched, I’m good.”

Congrats to Summer Walker and Larry, she shared that she has given birth to twins as she spoke about her labor experience!! ❤️❤️ (?: @guyxphoto) pic.twitter.com/fvfLE3B8es — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 1, 2023

She also revealed ahead of her delivery that R&B icon Erykah Badu would be her doula again, as she was prior with Summer’s eldest daughter, Bubbles. As for the future, Walker claimed recently that she and her new boyfriend, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, will not be having children any time soon.

Earlier this month, when a fan asked her why she appeared to look pregnant recently, Walker fired back, “Cause I had THREE KIDS & no lipo lol y’all need to stop asking me this. lil lil meech ain’t coming no time soon lol relax I’m finta tour soon no time for that right now.”

See Summer Walker work the pole above and clap back at a fan below.