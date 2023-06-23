Summer Walker Defends Lil Meech After Jess Hilarious Calls Him “Musty” And A Cheater

Summer Walker has come to her beau’s defense, as comedian Jess Hilarious called Lil Meech “musty” and a “cheater.” The R&B songstress and BMF actor have now fired back at the Breakfast Club guest host, claiming that Jess has never met either one of them, and is mad over being left on read in Meech’s DM’s.

“She [Summer Walker] going through the pain, and I just hope she don’t give Meech no baby — that’s what happens when you mess with a deli smelly ni**a,” Jess said on a recent episode of the syndicated BET show. “That’s what happens — when they smell, things get a little fishy…”

Immediately catching wind of the comedian’s remarks, Meech reposted the clip with the caption, “How I Stink But This Unstable Creature @jesshilarious_official In My DMs Trying To Get Chose? I See Why U Mad Now… This Is A Crazy World We Live In.”

The 23-year-old actor then shared screenshots of the Baltimore native congratulating him on his leading role in the Starz series and asking when he’d be in her city. Meech added in the comment section of his repost, “I guess she like musty ni**as,” before Walker stepped in with her thoughts.

“That’s so sad. Thirsty a** girl must have caught amnesia .. worried about my dm’s and forgot about these,” the Still Over It crooner added in the comment section of Meech’s IG. Taking her sentiments to her own account, Walker followed up with a lengthy IG Story claiming that Jess is “weird” and was “one chromosome” away from being a man.

“What black woman hopes another black woman keeps getting cheated on lol like huh,” Walker began. “That’s dark. & then congratulates a man, tries to link with him n turns right around a short time later to say he stink. Have you even met either one of us? I understand you wasn’t nobody first choice on that show but this isn’t how you try to solidify your spot.”

She continued, “Like you JUST missed being a ni**a by a chromosome lord forgive me but damn! You’d think being so ugly you’d try to be sweeter. Being ugly in & out isn’t a good combination & will NOT get you far in this industry.” In another slide she said, “Have the same energy for yo unmarried mammys lol”

In another Instagram Story, the 27-year-old singer explained her disdain for blogs who continue to speak on her relationship with Meech. Walker claimed that blogs outed her romance with the actor, and have since been “giving obsession.”

“It’s amazing how every day I wake up happy having a great time with my kids, enjoying my money, enjoying my man & we make the blogs everyday for nothing,” she vented. “It’s giving obsession, lmao we wasn’t even tryna be public. YALL investigated so hard ya’ll outed us from a reflection in the car. I came out with him in a ski mask at first and ya’ll tried to match up my wig to old pictures like seearchinngg and seeeekinngg LMAO like it’s scary.”

She went on, “Every move we make everything we do someone got something negative to say. Why would you wanna keep up with people you don’t like. It’s weeeiiirddd. I don’t give af about nobody counting my pu**y it’s MINE not ya’ll’s, I don’t care about ya’ll counting how many kids I got, IMA HAVE SOME MORE.”

“I don’t give af about what ya’ll think is embarrassing,” she concluded. “I’m not leaving we already said that so find something else to obsess over. WATCH HIS SHOW, BUY MY MUSIC & MOVE TF ON LMAO DAMN.”

Jess Hilarious hasn’t responded to either Walker or Lil Meech, other than letting the R&B diva know that, “It’s only 2 chromosomes anyway Summer,” — being X and Y — that would make her a man.

Take a look at the entire fiasco above.