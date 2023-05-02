Summer Walker Wears Lil Meech’s BMF Chain, Takes Over His Instagram Stories

Whenever two stars are seen spending more time together than usual, social media immediately begins to speculate the brewing of a new romance. In this case, R&B singer Summer Walker and actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory have been feeding into their rumored relationship recently with Instagram posts and more.

On Monday (May 1), Walker took over the 23-year-old’s Instagram with a series of Stories posted to his account claiming her territory. The mom-of-three first posted a photo of her putting on Meech’s hefty B.M.F chain with heart-eye emojis as the caption. In a follow-up post, the two stars appeared to be out in an intimate setting where they posted photos and videos of themselves with silly filters over their faces.

“Issa Takeover” read the caption on the IG Story. See posts below.

Speculations began last week when Walker posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories that mistakenly showed a FaceTime call between herself and the BMF actor. The post was of social media star and producer Jay Versace’s IG page with the caption “@jay get on my nerves lol.” In the corner of the screen grab was Meech, caught off-guard.

The R&B sensation immediately deleted the post and followed up with another Story captioned, “Oh wow I’m slow as f**k.”

Shortly after, an image of Meech in bed with another woman surfaced, to which he clarified that the photo was “2 years ago” and declared with a comment, “Summer is mine.”

To further speculations, today (May 2) Meech showed him and Summer enjoying each other’s time bright and early, as the pair posed in a Lamborghini truck. Apparently, the two had a night cap, as they’re wearing the same clothing from the night before. See below.

Instagram/Lilmeechbmf screenshot

Summer announced her last pregnancy with her boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh, née Larry, back in June on Instagram Live to which she shared that he was “the best dad doula ever,” and that “he was so hands-on the whole time.”

The Atlanta-native announced their split in November 2022 due to “certain things” that she would no longer “tolerate” from him. She also revealed that she still has “hella love for him” and won’t be removing her face tattoo of his name.