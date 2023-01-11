Sunny Hostin Of ‘The View’ Reveals She Got Breast Reduction And Liposuction

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is being open about her journey with cosmetic augmentations, revealing to People that she underwent a breast lift and reduction, in addition to liposuction on her waist and chin, in the summer of 2022.

“I feel like a better version of myself,” Hostin explained after years of battling back pain and body-image woes. “It was a health decision and a self-care decision.”

She is on a mission to destigmatize conversations centered around cosmetic procedures.

“I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all,” added the mother of two. “And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was—they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

Admittedly, she was a tad naive initially. “I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, ‘Oh, they must be clean eating.’ No, they’re not.”

Though, she feels no shame with her decision, she respects those who opt for privacy. “I wanted to be really honest. And I’m so happy.”

Hostin detailed how she always had a large chest, which grew after having her children. When she joined The View in 2016, her insecurities only heightened. At one point, she would even wear a minimizer bra or binder.

Following the procedure, the journalist—who went from a G-cup to a C-cup—spoke on her newfound confidence. “Now I prance around nude all the time at my house—I feel great,” she stated. “I don’t know, you may see me naked on The View!”