Swae Lee Performs At Kansas City Chiefs’ 40 Love Super Bowl Celebration

The Kansas City Chiefs took the win after a hard-fought Super Bowl LVII and celebrated in style after the matchup. On Sunday night (Feb. 12), the newly crowned champions’ victory party included a special performance by Swae Lee.

The 29-year-old artist performed his French Montana-assisted smash hit “Unforgettable” before a raucous crowd of attendees. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were two of the many players in the building, and Mahomes notably wore the WWE championship belt he was gifted after the Super Bowl game.

40 Love Scottsdale was the place to be all weekend, as 21 Savage kicked things off on Friday (Feb. 10) with his own performance and Travis Scott took the stage the following evening. The Rae Sremmurd member joined La Flame on stage on Saturday evening (Feb. 11) to perform their collaboration “RIP Screw.”

Last night of Super Bowl with Swaelee vibes the @CyberSamuraiNFT community is from all walks of life you just don’t even know #dojostrong pic.twitter.com/GlYR8l47MS — coachcurv.sol (Pepe Dao) (@Curvdaddy) February 13, 2023

Travis Scott & Swae Lee performing ‘R.I.P. SCREW’ last night ?? pic.twitter.com/2JWlVSbnP7 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS ? (@LaflameScott) February 12, 2023

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, and Mahomes secured his second Super Bowl MVP award despite reinjuring his ankle mid-game. Rihanna delivered a dazzling halftime show performance, singing hits such as “Run This Town,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” and more. It was an especially impressive set as she performed solo. The mother of one also revealed her pregnancy at the start of her set.

It’s not a Super Bowl without entertaining commercials. DraftKings’ commercial featured an All-Star cast with the likes of Kevin Hart, Ludacris, The Undertaker, and more. Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott appeared in a Doritos commercial where the Louisville, Ky. rapper seemingly abandoned rapping to take up playing the triangle.

Check out more photos from the 40 Love event below.

Swae Lee at 40 Love Scottsdale after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12) Eyobel Kassa/Gabriel Chavez

Patrick Mahomes at 40 Love Scottsdale after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12) Eyobel Kassa/Gabriel Chavez