‘Swarm’ Co-Creator Janine Nabers, Chloe Bailey Praise Show Writer Malia Obama

Malia and Sasha Obama depart ahead of their parents United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House August 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. The family is traveling to travel to Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts for their annual two week vacation.

Janine Nabers and Chloe Bailey have nothing but love for Malia Obama’s writing on Swarm. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Nabers spoke about Obama’s time on the Amazon Prime show and revealed that she brought some of their “wildest ideas” to the table.

“Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” Nabers said, speaking of the Harvard grad. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table. She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Chloe spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about meeting the Chicago native for the first time when they were younger and praising the creative force she’s become.

“I remember, in passing, we’d see each other, like at the White House Easter Egg Roll,” the multi-talented star recalled. “Her mom [Michelle Obama] has always been so warm and welcoming to my sister [Halle Bailey], and so seeing her again as we were older and evolved into women and owning ourselves and our creative minds, it was cool. It felt like a group of girlfriends when we were on set.”

Malia Obama lent her pen to Swarm’s fifth episode entitled “Girl, Bye,” which she co-wrote with Janine. However, the 24-year-old shrouded herself in secrecy, crediting herself as “Malia Ann.”

“Girl, Bye” picks up halfway through the series of seven episodes with a focus on Dre (Dominique Fishback) and includes surprising narrative twists that blur reality and fantasy.

The new psychological horror series was created by Nabers and Donald Glover, and stars Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, Kiersey Clemons, Rickey Thompson, and of course, Fishback. Swarm tells a cautionary tale of fandom-turned-obsession that turns deadly for a pop star’s biggest stan.

Swarm hit Amazon Prime Video on March 17.