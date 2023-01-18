Sway, E-40, Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B Visit White House With Golden State Warriors

Hip-Hop legends Sway, E-40, Mistah F.A.B, and Too $hort hit the White House with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate their 2021/22 NBA Championship, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the four gentlemen were pictured with members of congress as they mingled during the event’s reception, catching photos with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

California’s rap royalty were also spotted chatting up former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and taking photos at the White House podium. 40 Water and his Cali cohorts are regulars at The Chase Center, attending every Warriors game, ranging from blowout losses to Championship wins, so getting invited to the house with GS just makes sense.

While this may mark the first time the four men have been to the President’s home base together, this isn’t the first outing to the White House for the Warriors. The Steph Curry-led team went to the nation’s most important monument in 2015 to visit then-President Barack Obama, but skipped visiting after their 2017 and 2018 wins, protesting Donald Trump’s presidency.

Bay Area reppin’ at The White House! pic.twitter.com/G3cZKms7vv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 18, 2023

During their first visit in seven years, the Warriors chopped it up with President Joe Biden and VP Harris. As the squad took pictures with the current regime, Curry and the Bay Area faithful, gifted America’s leaders their own customized jerseys, with fitting numbers to boot.

