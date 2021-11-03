HBO Max’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Renewed For Season 2

It’s official—HBO Max’s original series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles is returning for a second season.

The Issa Rae-produced show “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles.” Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of Black friends who “[showcase] their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”

In a statement, Jennifer O’Connell, EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max expressed, “We are thrilled with the success of Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.”

Rebecca Quinn, SVP, Non-Fiction, HBO Max added, “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

Season 1 of Sweet Life: Los Angeles is streaming on HBO Max.

Watch below as the cast cheers to more life and more Sweet Life.