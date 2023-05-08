Swizz Beatz Doesn’t Think Alicia Keys Likes Her Maybach Birthday Gift

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Swizz Beatz admits he might have dropped the ball on Alicia Keys’s latest, lavish birthday gift. The producer spoke with Angie Martinez on her eponymous radio show last week (May 3) and revealed how he thinks his wife really feels about the luxury Maybach.

“I don’t think she liked the “god-damn car,” he explained to Martinez, who said the New York native does not appear to be the “flashy” type.

“I know she was already thinking like ‘are they gonna be on me if I bring the kids to school in this? Are people gonna know how I’m movin’?’” he detailed. “Like [I’m sure] she start[ed] thinking like that way with it. She’s [was just] being very polite.”

The Bronx-bred musician purchased the limited edition vehicle in January 2023 as surprise for his wife’s 42nd birthday. Only 150 of the Virgil Abloh-designed rides were produced by Mercedes. According to the official website, “Every element and detail of the Project MAYBACH electric showcar has been concepted and built from scratch.”

The late designer once voiced, “The premise is to use two words to drive you to a new action. So utility and luxury are usually not used in the same sentence and the car we’re developing can function as such.”

Initially, when the “Girl On Fire” singer first unwrapped the Maybach, she described the vehicle as “so gorgeous,” and wrote on social media, “This one is a masterpiece woooowwww.”

