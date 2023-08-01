Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys Travel Latin America In Romantic 13th Anniversary Video

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys celebrated their 13th anniversary, taking to Instagram to post videos about their love. The GRAMMY award-winning pianist posted her footage showing the pair playing a game of “most likely.”

Questions asking who is the most likely the better driver, who is the funniest, who has the crazier family, and who said “I love you” first. Alicia’s video also featured their kids, one of which was holding the camera and recording the romantic game.

“Happy Anniversary, my love!!!!! Woooowwww!! 13 years, but it feels like 5,” Keys typed in her caption. “There are no amount of words that could describe how grateful we are!!! Our life together is crazy/ fun/ real/ beautiful/ Deep/ unique/ special! One of one!!! I adore you! ?????? P.S. Set the date for this race, we gon see who the better driver is ?️??”

Swizzy followed suit and posted his own video, with a more romantic angle attached. The couple can be seen traversing through Latin America, first in a vintage car and then by foot, exploring the city and their love for each other. Swizz and Alicia speak about the music they’ve been listening to, which house would be theirs, and sipping wine while Jay Electronica’s “Khalas” soundtracks the memorable getaway.

“13 years with love, I hope we find each other every lifetime! This anniversary we didn’t spend anything but quality time ? No cars , jewelry, nothing flashy just time. The most important thing to spend.

“The crazy part is we’re still learning each other and from each other. Cheers to 13 plus years!! The Deans. This vid is one of our favorites from My EP. A pure vibe of us going on simple dates,” the Ruff Ryders leader typed. “Shout @jayelectronica.”

Swizz and Alicia officially married each other on July 31, 2010. In her memoir, More Myself, Keys revealed that she met the acclaimed producer when they were teenagers, but never dated. After finalizing his divorce from R&B singer Mashonda Tifrere in 2008, the Bronx native took his relationship with Keys to the next level and began publicly dating.