Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.

The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend.

“This was the last record,” he said. “I kind of messed with his vocals. He didn’t like that, and then I talked to Mack. I said, ‘This gotta be more than just a freestyle because he rapped all the way through.’ There wasn’t no breakpoints.”

Nonetheless, “Uproar” became a success regardless of Wayne’s initial response to the cut. The duo’s collaboration peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, with the song pushing two million units, achieving a double platinum RIAA certification.

Elsewhere in Tha Carter connected universe, Wayne announced plans to release Tha Carter VI last year. He took to Instagram to reveal the upcoming album and reassure his fans about the good news.

“Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he told his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”

Tha Carter VI will be Weezy’s first album in over two years, with his last LP, Funeral, released in January 2020. His 13th studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving Wayne his fifth album to peak on the chart.