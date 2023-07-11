He Get It From His Mama: Swizz Beatz Praises Son Egypt’s Piano Skills

Swizz Beatz took to social media early Tuesday morning to praise his 12-year-old son, Egypt, for his inspiring piano skills.

“This boy is turning into something else,” the producer, 44, began his Instagram caption as he shared a clip of the preteen tickling the ivories, followed by several shocked and celebratory emojis.

“EG Keys!!! Sing something to it and tag #EGKEYS,” he added, encouraging followers to turn the impressive video into a viral moment.

It would make sense to refer to Egypt by his mother’s stage name, as mom Alicia Keys (born Alicia Cook) is known for her skills with the instrument, even playing two pianos at once while hosting the 2019 GRAMMYS.

Egypt also joined his mother on stage in Germany last year, where he gave the crowd a 4-minute solo performance, his mother later gushing over her baby boy on Instagram.

“Egy we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!!,” Keys, 42, shared June 2022. “He’s been asking me to go on stage every show and me being in mama bear mode I’m thinking…. ‘Is it to much? To many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more?? ‘This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!!”

Two years prior, Keys shared intimate footage of the then 10-year-old playing Eurythmics’ 1983 hit, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” as they sang together.

“I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic,” Keys captioned the clip.

Check out Egypt’s latest courtesy of his father below.