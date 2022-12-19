Swizz Beatz Remembers DMX On His Birthday: “We Miss You, Dog”

Swizz Beatz and DMX attend Day 3 of The Dean collection X Bacardi House Party on December 5, 2015, in Miami, Florida.

Swizz Beatz paid respect to his longtime collaborator and friend DMX on the late rapper’s birthday.

Swizzy uploaded a picture and video to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18) showing love to the fallen Ruff Ryders soldier, commending him for his timeless music, and expressing how much he misses the Yonkers rapper.

“Everybody, please wish my brother the Icon DMX a HBD We miss you Dog we know you’re looking down on us smiling Love you, King,” he captioned the photo showing the men in the studio. “Long live DMX the Great.”

The video found Swizz Beatz, 44, lounging in the water and smoking a cigar as he listened to X’s “Slippin,” the first single from his 1998 LP, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

“Happy DMX day!” he exclaimed, rocking his signature shades. “Just sitting here, kicking it, reminiscing on my bro. Yo X, was different. Happy birthday, king. I know you smiling on us, giving that good energy on us. We love you, king.”

DMX passed away on Apr. 9, 2022. The rapper, née Earl Simmons, was found to have died due to a cocaine-induced heart attack. According to the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, his death was determined to stem from acute cocaine intoxication.

A heart attack prevented blood flow to the emcee’s brain, ultimately leaving Simmons vegetative.

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” a medical examiner disclosed to Vulture.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead. So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on. He never woke up from [a] coma.”