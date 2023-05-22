SWV’s Coko And Lelee Inducted Into The Bronx Walk Of Fame

SWV’s very own Coko and Lelee were inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame on Saturday (May 20). Despite the rain attempting to subdue the affair, the trio stood underneath oversized umbrellas as they unveiled the new street sign. The latter shouted out D-Nice, a fellow BX native, expressing, “We did it bro! Remember we talked about this!”

When discussing the honor on Instagram, Coko, 52, wrote, “This whole weekend has been like a movie!!! Yesterday The Bronx honored [Lelee] and I. We were inducted into the Bronx Hall of Fame and had a street named after us!! Never in a million years, would I have imagined something like this happening to Cheryl Elizabeth from Forest Ave. This feels so good being recognized by my city. BX stand up!!!! God has been raining down so many blessings on SWV. People like to count us out but God! The Bronx is where it’s at!!!!! Thank you to our Brooklyn sister [Taj] for hanging with us all day and loving on us!!!! I love you girl!!! #bronx#bronxhalloffame#bxstandup”

Lelee, 49, noted, “I can’t begin to say how proud we are to be inducted into the 2023 Bronx Walk of Fame. Although, life has taken me far and beyond Nelson Avenue park where I played as a kid—this is where the dream for me began. My playground for most of my young life—as an adult I still carry the X with me with honor and pride. I’m so happy that we’re finally gonna be a part of history and amongst the many reasons why the BRONX is so special!! #HighBridge we did it!!!!”

Following the explosive conclusion of their limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, the “Rain” singers will be joining Jodeci and Dru Hill on the Summer Block Party Tour. The 21-city run will kick off in July.