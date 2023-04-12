SWV Details Why They Kept Their Group Drama Off Of ‘Queens Of R&B’

Following the finale of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, Taj, Coko, and Lelee of SWV reflected on their experience and took a moment to explain why most of the drama focused on the Atlanta-bred quartet instead of them.

“We know how to handle ourselves,” Taj, 51, explained to AllHipHop. “If we did have an argument or something, we handle it in-house. We don’t put it out there. Why? So the internet and the world could sit there and judge us over something that we can talk out?”

A major plot point from the limited series centered around the tension between LaTocha Scott and her bandmates, particularly her sister Tamika, and a slew of newly-surfaced familial drama. As for SWV, they couldn’t fathom publicizing such strife onscreen.

Coko, 52, added, “Yes, we have issues, but like Taj said, ‘There’s a right way to do the wrong thing.’ And we choose not to just go on social media and make everybody a part of what we’re dealing with. I think that’s the right way to do it ’cause you can’t fight everybody on social media.”

She continued, “We got stuff to do. We got our businesses. We got our families. We do this life thing for real. We do our life thing a lot more than we do social media. We just kind of focus on what’s important, and what’s going to keep us alive and that’s our families and the people that we love.”

During the New York City-bred trio’s appearance on Sherri, they admitted that they somewhat regret partaking in the series. “I knew going in it was going to be a little stressful, but I wanted it to be fun, I wanted us to go back to the ’90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn’t anything that I thought it was going to be, said Taj. Coko blamed their feelings on the excessive “disrespect.”

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B is currently streaming on Peacock.