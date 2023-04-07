SWV Says Reality Show Soiled Relationship With Xscape: “Too Much Disrespect”

While members of Xscape have been especially vocal as their show SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B plays out on Bravo, SWV, for the most part, has kept quiet until their recent interview on Sherri.

During the Thursday sit-down, the ladies expressed regret in doing the show, believing the relationship between the groups has been soiled due to “disrespect” coming from the Atlanta-based collective.

When asked if they’re still “cool” with the ladies of Xscape, Tamara “Taj” George responds “we’re ok” in an unsure tone that sent the audience into laughter.

“It’s fresh, everything is still fresh,” Leanne “LeLee” Lyons added before Cheryl “Coko” Gamble reminded the crowd that the show is “not over yet.”

SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B — Premiere Event — Pictured: (l-r) Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons — (Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Bravo via Getty Images)

“Did any of you regret doing the reality show?” Shepard followed up, to which Taj replied, “A little. I do have a little regret. I knew going in it was going to be a little stressful, but I wanted it to be fun, I wanted us to go back to the ’90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn’t anything that I thought it was going to be, so I kind of regret that part. I feel like now, we’ll probably never be able to have that again.”

Coko agreed, adding, “too much has been said, too much disrespect, it’s just been really crazy and I was not expecting it like that at all, I thought it would really be cool.”

LeLee then emphasized the importance of teamwork and sisterhood required to pull off a joint concert experience for the fans, leading Shepard to ask if viewers can expect a tour featuring the two groups.

SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B — “Dis-Chord” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tameka Tiny Harris, Cheryl Coko Gamble, LaTocha Scott, Tamara Taj George, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss — (Photo by: Marcus Ingram/Bravo via Getty Images)

After a moment of awkward silence, LeLee responds, “Me personally, I always see the bigger picture.”

“You never know,” Taj then added, “Things can be worked out. We are not going to be anybody’s sidekick and we’re not going to allow you to talk to us any way. It has to be fair for everybody.”

“Yes, if it’s fair, we’ll be there with our overalls and our flats!” Coko added with a hearty laugh, referencing Tamika “Tiny” Harris poking fun at the ladies for their on-stage costume choices during the most recent episode of the series.

SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B — “Bringing Down the House” Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Kandi Burruss, Tameka Tiny Harris, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamika Scott, Cheryl Coko Gamble, LaTocha Scott, Tamara Taj George — (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/Bravo via Getty Images)

Early in the season, the groups also bumped heads after Kandi Burruss suggested the New York City reps open for Xscape when the plan originally found the groups co-headlining. They later had words over what song should end the show between Xscape’s “Understanding” and SWV’s “Weak.” As “Weak” is the bigger jam, SWV refused to budge.

“If anything, it would be really good for the fans,” LeLee added of a potential tour. “Wouldn’t y’all like to see SWV and Xscape?” she asked the crowd, to uproarious applause. Check out the clip below.