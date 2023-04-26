Rapper Symba Donates 100 Laptops To Nigerian Students

Rapper Symba has extended his philanthropic hand, as he’s donated 100 laptops to Nigerian students while visiting the beautiful land of Africa.

On Tuesday (April 25), the MC posted footage from his voyage to Lagos, where he showed school administrators setting up the devices, and students patiently waiting to receive their new piece of technology.

In addition, Symba provided students with T-shirts donning his face with African colorways.

The Bay Area rhymer documented his entire pilgrimage to Nigeria on Instagram before heading home on Thursday (April 13). In one clip, Symba revealed that he had filmed a music video with the locals, and provided them with even more merchandise.

“You haven’t lived until you’ve seen the world through another man’s lens [Nigerian flag and lion emoji],” Symba captioned the carousel of photos and videos from the experience.

In another post, the Results Take Time rapper wrote: “Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed [lion emoji], Nigeria has been a humbling experience [heart emoji][Nigerian flag emoji].”

He then showed off the streets of the West African country as he went to “computer village” and purchased a teenager a phone, and the aforementioned laptops for the students. He also showed him hitting the local radio station with his son and natives wearing his T-shirts.

“When I get back to the states, I was planning on buying something new … new chain, new watch, but I said my people deserve something a little more,” he said amidst buying technology for the Nigerian youth.

“So what we just did, we just bought 100 laptops and we’re gonna go to these kids in these school districts and give them laptops and make sure they’re in tune with tech and we can also stay in touch with them while we back in the States,” he added. See below.

On the music tip, Symba recently dropped single, “Outrageous” featuring Rayven Tyler, which served as ESPN’s official anthem of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The anthem was heard across TV and online promos, in-game broadcasts, studio shows, and ESPN socials through mid-April. “Outrageous” was also a part of ESPN and Atlantic Records’ partnership for the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

Check out the visual to the track below.